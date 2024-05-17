Khalifa Al Thani Inspires Students With His Journey In Filmmaking And Visual Arts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Internationally acclaimed Qatari filmmaker Khalifa Al Thani graced the halls of Doha College as part of British international school's Careers and Aspirations programme to share his remarkable journey through the realms of film, contemporary art, and media.

With a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, majoring in Film and Video, Khalifa embodies the essence of multidisciplinary exploration of Qatari identity through his work. Khalifa shared insights into his career choices, Qatari cultural upbringing, and the impact of his cultural heritage on his work, motivating the students to pursue their passions.

As a part of the Doha Film Institute, Khalifa's creative prowess shines through his direction, writing, and production of captivating films such as“A Tale of a Song” and“The Fabricator”. Furthermore, his foray into curatorial endeavours has produced thought-provoking exhibitions like“Arc” and“Triumph”, showcasing his versatile talent.

Doha College's Careers and Aspirations programme offers Year 10 students a unique opportunity to engage with professionals from various fields, gaining valuable insights into potential career paths and the realities of working in different industries.

As part of Doha College's curricular provisions, the school provides subjects like Qatar History, Cultural Studies, and Media Studies. Khalifa Al Thani's special visit exemplifies the programme's commitment to exposing students to diverse career opportunities and inspiring them to pursue their passions.

Khalifa shared insights into his career highlights, projects, and the film industry, inspiring students to delve into the world of filmmaking. His dedication to storytelling across various genres and a profound appreciation for independent and socially pertinent films resonates with aspiring filmmakers. Emphasising the importance of staying true to one's craft, Khalifa's journey exemplifies resilience, passion, and unwavering commitment to artistic integrity.

By inviting professionals like Khalifa Al Thani to speak to students, Doha College's Careers and Aspirations programme bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world application, equipping students with the knowledge and inspiration needed to pursue their career aspirations with confidence and determination.