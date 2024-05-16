Russia And China Expand Cooperation In The Energy Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Russia and China are expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Azernews reports.

According to the document, Russia and China agreed to developcooperation in the fuel and energy sector on a market basis,creating conditions for the unhindered transportation of energyresources.

"To continue to strengthen the Russian-Chinese strategicpartnership in the energy sector, to carry out its development at ahigh level in the interests of ensuring the economic and energysecurity of the two countries. Strive for stability andsustainability of the global energy market, strengthening supplychains in the fuel and energy complex," the statement said.

Russia and China also intend to "develop market-basedcooperation in the fields of oil, natural gas, liquefied naturalgas, coal and electricity, ensure the stable functioning of therelevant cross-border infrastructure and create conditions for theunhindered transportation of energy resources."