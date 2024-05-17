Qatar Attends 'Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2024'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar's official delegation participates in the 15th International Economic Forum“Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2024”, held in Kazan city in Tatarstan Republic between May14-19 2024, as the delegation witnessed the official inauguration of“Russia Halal Expo” international exhibition.

On the sidelines of the forum, a series of bilateral meetings were held, as Qatar's delegation headed by Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, H E Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanim met H E Rustam Minnikhanov Tatarstan's President.

Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani, Qatar's Ambassador to the Russian Federation and accompanying delegation were also present during the meeting. The delegation also met H E Marat Khusnullin, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, and H E Oleg Korobchenko, Tatarstan's Minister of Industry and Trade.

The meetings witnessed discussing topics of common interest in aim of enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in commerce, investment, and industry, in addition to exchanging views on the topics in the forum's agenda.

The meetings highlighted Qatar's economic policies that proved successful in supporting the private sector, reviewing incentives, legislations, and opportunities available in the country that aim to encourage investors and businessmen to invest in Qatar.

On a related level, Qatar's delegation toured the“Russia Halal Expo”, which is held within the framework of the forum, and were introduced to various pavilions, services, and products offered by participating companies.

It is worth to note that Kazan Forum 2024 aims to enhance commercial, economic, academic, technical, social, and cultural ties between the Russian Federation and (OIC) countries. The forum witnessed throughout its days, organizing events and dialogue sessions that revolved over various topics including Islamic financing, Halal manufacturing, investment, industry, logistic services, tourism, technologies, international cooperation, diplomacy, principles of environmental, social, and governance practices, SMEs, medicine, sports, and others.

The forum also witnessed holding two media related sessions, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC), one entitled as“Main Directions in Transformation of the Information Field in Modern world and IOC Countries” and the other as“Information Space Between Unification and Fragmentation” on global and Islamic countries levels for media representatives and heads of major broadcasting organizations, during which modern media issues in countries which have worldwide influence in terms of media was discussed, as well as highlighting modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Cloud Computing, and their impact on reforming contemporary information.