“Powering Innovation 2024: A Genetec Empower 360 Roadshow” Concludes In Saudi Arabia

Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions , concluded its“Powering innovation 2024: A Genetec Empower 360 roadshow” in Saudi Arabia. The roadshow took place on 13 May at the Narcissus Hotel Riyadh and showcased the company's latest innovations and strategic vision for the future.

As Saudi Arabia continues to prioritize smart city initiatives, physical security assumes paramount importance within the nation's overarching security infrastructure. Echoing this dedication, the Genetec roadshow delved into critical topics impacting security professionals. In collaboration with Axis Communications, HID Global, and Ipsotek, the event explored biometrics, video analytics, and access control solutions that transcend conventional boundaries. Central to the discussions were the exploration of a unified approach to seamlessly integrate these solutions.

The event covered important themes around the state of regional physical security and the evolving trends and best practices for safeguarding assets and infrastructure. Attendees gained exclusive insights into the latest Genetec technologies, upcoming product launches, and strategic initiatives shaping the industry landscape. Additionally, they had the opportunity to engage in live demonstrations of solutions and connect with both industry experts and partners to explore emerging trends and technologies.

“At Genetec, we're committed to shaping the future of physical security and public safety through innovation and collaboration,” said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey & Africa, Genetec Inc.“Our goal is to equip our customers in with the resources and knowledge they need to effectively navigate the complex world of physical security. The roadshow was a testament to our dedication to empowering professionals with cutting-edge solutions. In collaboration with our long- standing partners, we hope this event in Riyadh paves the way for a safer, smarter tomorrow.”

The“Powering innovation 2024: A Genetec Empower 360 roadshow” also showcased Security Center SaaS , a massively scalable, open, and unified software as a service (SaaS) solution. The new offering combines access control, video management, forensic search, intrusion monitoring, automation, and many other advanced security capabilities.

For more information, please visit: /events/powering-innovation-2024