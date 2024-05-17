EBRD Assistance To Ukraine Reached Almost EUR 4B Since Feb 2022 Finance Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) assistance to Ukraine has reached almost EUR 4 billion.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

"The EBRD has been a leader in supporting initiatives to facilitate energy efficiency, support liquidity for key public sector enterprises, restore infrastructure and ensure the operation of the private sector. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Bank's assistance has reached almost EUR 4 billion. Thanks to the mobilized resources, we have managed to finance priority expenditures in the energy sector and maintain the stability of the power transmission system," said Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko.

As of May 2024, the total amount of EBRD financing provided to Ukraine over the entire period of cooperation is more than EUR 19.5 billion. Currently, 10 joint projects with a total loan volume of EUR 2.1 billion are being implemented in the public sector. In 2024, the disbursement of ongoing projects amounted to more than EUR 150 million.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Bank made a significant contribution to the smooth operation of the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 heating seasons and preparations for the 2024/2025 heating season. In particular, under the existing projects to support the liquidity and resilience of key critical infrastructure business entities, such as NPC Ukrenergo, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, and JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, the total amount of funding allocated amounts to EUR 1.3 billion.



As reported, the National Bank of Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will cooperate to support financial inclusion and reintegration of war veterans in Ukraine.