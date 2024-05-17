NU-Q Assistant Dean Named Asia-Pacific Communications Leader Of The Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At the 2024 Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) Asia Pacific Awards, Nisar Keshvani (pictured), assistant dean for communications and public affairs, was recognized as public relations and communication leader of the year.

PRCA is the world's largest public relations body, representing 35,000 professionals in 82 countries across regions. Every year, its Asia Pacific chapter recognizes outstanding practitioners and teams across 32 categories for their innovation, quality work, and exceptional campaigns and contributions to the industry at its annual APAC Awards.