Qatar, Italy Strengthen Bilateral Relations Across Economic, Cultural Fronts: Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Italy's Deputy Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, H E Valentino Valentini stressed the significance of deepening economic and cultural ties between Italy and Qatar during a recent Italian exhibition opening at Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Valentini underscored the multifaceted nature of the two countries' relationship.“We do plan to build upon our economic relationships, which lie at the heart of the relations between the countries. But on top of economic ties, there are cultural relations and cooperation in various fields, including education – in all the major fields of society,” he told The Peninsula.

Speaking on the sidelines of the exhibition titled“CONNECT-IT. Visions to connect the world,” produced by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with ANCE, the Italian national association of construction companies, Valentini also stressed the success of Italian art, style, and Made in Italy in Qatar. He noted a shared appreciation and understanding between Italians and Qataris, noting the country's support in achieving mutual goals.

Valentini pointed out the tangible outcomes of cooperation between the two nations, citing major public works created in Doha as concrete examples. He highlighted creativity and Qatar's contribution to realising joint projects, portraying a vision of collaboration and friendship that extends globally.“And if I may say, if I were able to give you a masterplan – the element, that lies at the heart of everything we do together – which is going to be cooperation, friendship,” he said.

At the Qatar Economic Forum held between May 14 and 16, Valentini engaged in discussions on bilateral collaboration.

He participated in a roundtable with Italian and Qatari companies alongside Qatar Chamber Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, and Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development, Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi.

Additionally, Valentini took part in the forum's Breakout Session titled“The New Era of Manufacturing,” focusing on the private sector's approach to manufacturing growth and the future of manufacturing jobs amidst technological advancements.

Italy ranks as Qatar's eighth largest trading partner, with robust investment ties between the two nations. Political cooperation has flourished in recent years, marked by high-level visits and strategic dialogues, further solidifying the deep friendship and trade exchanges between Italy and Qatar.

The state visit of President of Italy H E Sergio Mattarella to Doha in January 2020 and the subsequent visit of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Rome in February 2023 exemplify the growing importance of bilateral relations. Memorable meetings between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs have paved the way for significant agreements, including the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Dialogue signed in December 2020.