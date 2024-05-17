Botafogo Reach Copa Libertadores Last 16

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, May 17 (IANS) Substitute Jeffinho scored late as Brazil's Botafogo advanced to the Copa Libertadores knockout stage with a 1-0 away victory over Peruvian side Universitario.

Jeffinho, who replaced Luiz Henrique in the 65th minute, ran onto Savarino's slick one-touch pass before dribbling into the box and casually chipping a shot over goalkeeper Sebastian Britos.

The result at Estadio Monumental in Lima leaves Botafogo second in Group D with nine points, behind Colombia's Junior Barranquilla on goal difference.

Universitario are third with five points and can no longer reach the next round.

"It was a very tough battle but we made it through," Botafogo midfielder Marlon Freitas said after the match.

"This was important to us and our fans because we haven't made it this far [in the Copa Libertadores] for a long time," he added, in reference to Botafogo's seven-year wait to return to the competition's last 16.