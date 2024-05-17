Aishwarya's Falguni & Shane Peacock-Designed Cannes Outfit Doesn't Impress Netizens

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sauntered the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in a black and gold custom-made outfit by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. However, social media users were not impressed.

Aishwarya wore a black and gold gown with golden patterns and puffed sleeves. The ensemble also had a long train featuring 3D gold floral embellishments. She completed her look with nude make-up and chose to keep her hair half-tied.

However, social media users were not impressed by her recent look on the red carpet.

One user wrote: "Looks like a 5 y/0 conducted a DIY craft project on a bin bag."

“Someone please remind her that she's one of the most beautiful women on earth, and she doesn't need to keep covering her arms all the time,” said another.

A netizen came in support of the actress.

A user said that: "Most of us got to know about Cannes because of Aishwarya. Sent me to nostalgia. Happy to see her, the outfit can be whatever."

This year, the theme of the event, which began on May 14 and will conclude on May 25, is "Many Ways To Be An Icon".

Aishwarya walked the red carpet for the beauty brand L'Oréal Paris to celebrate its 27th year.

While she was leaving for the event, the actress was pictured with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the airport wearing an arm sling.