Azerbaijani Oil Sees Increase

In the global market, the price of Azerbaijani oil hasincreased, Azernews reports.
The price of one barrel of oil branded "Azeri Light" hasincreased by 0.27 dollars or 0.32 percent to reach 84.21dollars.
It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oilwas recorded on April 21, 2020 (15.81 US dollars), and the highestprice was recorded in July 2008 (149.66 US dollars).
