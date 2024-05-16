Ford Middle East achieves highest first-quarter sales since 2016

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 16 2024 – Ford Middle East has carried forward its robust 2023 sales momentum into the first quarter of 2024, recording 29% year-on-year growth in Q1 – the highest since Q2 of 2016 – with the Ford Territory, Everest, and Taurus driving the GCC to impressive sales and market growth for the brand.

The Ford Territory played a pivotal role in the brand’s success. It was Ford’s best-selling SUV across Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE – less than 18 months after its launch.

The Ford Everest also enjoyed a growing launch momentum through Q1, with a record sales month in March 2024 solidifying its position as Ford’s third volume pillar in the Middle East.

In the sedan category, Taurus retained and built on its popularity in the GCC, particularly Saudi Arabia, where Ford’s Brand Health Report saw improvements in perceptions of the brand’s competitiveness in terms of quality, authenticity, and trustworthiness.

“While our sales and market share grew over the first quarter of 2024, we continued our close collaboration with our valued distributor partners,” said Ravi Ravichandran, President of Ford Middle East.

“Our remarkable Q1 performance is a testament to the effectiveness of our Distributor Center of Excellence model – which has been instrumental in driving our business turnaround. By collaborating strategically with our distributor partners, we’ve been able to prioritize customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and uphold a culture of excellence across the region.”

With markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait demonstrating strength and consistency, Ford Middle East saw its market share progress by 0.5% year-on-year across the region.

Ford Middle East has ambitious plans for the rest of the year. “We aim to leverage growth opportunities offered by new nameplates sch as the all-new Ford Everest and Lincoln Nautilus,” said Ravichandran. “We’re focused on maintaining the positive momentum we’ve witnessed with Territory, in addition to getting ready to bring a new Ford F-150 to the region.”

The company is also laying the groundwork for the 2025 launch of its first EV in the Middle East, part of Ford’s long-term goals outlined in its 2024 Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report.

“Ford Middle East will continue developing a robust sales and production plan for 2025, while also prioritizing customer satisfaction as a key pillar of our strategy – we recognize that customers are our biggest advocates, and will always strive to treat them like family,” added Ravichandran.

“We’re also seeing a sustained appetite for Ford Performance-driven power among consumers here, and I’m proud that ours is the only region home to all three Raptor nameplates – F-150, Bronco, and Ranger.”

This year, Ford celebrated the 60th anniversary of another icon, the Mustang. “The legendary muscle car has a strong following here in the Middle East, and we just recently launched the all-new Mustang Dark Horse,” said Ravichandran.





