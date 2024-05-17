Yesha Rughani's 'Bohemian-Themed' Makeup Room Is A Mix Of Different Artistic Expressions

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Yesha Rughani, who stars in the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', has created her little world in her makeup room and transformed it into a complete Boho-style room, depicting the actress' free-spirited personality.

Talking about the same, Yesha said: "My makeup room on set is where the majority of my time is spent, hence, the idea is to create a comfortable space for myself. The place where I work and my room should not feel strange to me, and that is why I believe in decorating my room in my style. I have opted for a bohemian theme."

Yesha's makeup room has an aesthetic that mixes different cultures and artistic expressions into an eclectic style. From colourful patterns and textures to beautiful wall hangings, her room has transformed completely.

The actress loves picking up quirky stuff for her room, making it very unique, a habit she picked up during her quirky home decor business stint, she did a few years ago.

"The decor is a mix of different cultures and artistic expressions, making me feel positively charged and creatively inspired to deliver my best when I face the camera. I also have a small kitchen in my room, making it possible for me to have my favourite brew at any time of the day. The evil eye on the mirror in my room is very close to my heart, as it makes me feel that my family is protecting me even if they are not around me," she added.

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.