Enemy Keeps One Warship In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There was one Russian warship in the Black Sea as of 07:30 on Friday, May 17.

The Ukrainian Navy said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

There were no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps four warships, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian activists published photos of damaged Russian warships undergoing repairs in Kilen Bay of temporarily occupied Sevastopol.