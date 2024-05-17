Enemy Keeps One Warship In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There was one Russian warship in the Black Sea as of 07:30 on Friday, May 17.
The Ukrainian Navy said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
There were no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.
In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps four warships, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight missiles. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian activists published photos of damaged Russian warships undergoing repairs in Kilen Bay of temporarily occupied Sevastopol.
