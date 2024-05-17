UDST Wins In Global Programming Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Students from the College of Computing and Information Technology at the University of Doha for Sciences and Technology (UDST) achieved major success in the International Olympiad in Informatics held by the International University of Oil and Gas (IUOG) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Outperforming 300 participants from 53 esteemed universities spanning 17 countries, UDST students claimed second and third positions, underscoring UDST's excellent caliber of education in the scientific and technological fields.

Under the supervision of Dr. Wagdi Alrawagfeh, a faculty member and Assistant Dean for Student Affairs in the College of Computing and IT, Hussain Mohammed Al Hayki and Abdulhai Ibrahim Naif Alshammari distinguished themselves by placing second and third respectively in the landmark competition. Their outstanding achievements were celebrated by Ghanem bin Abdullah Al-Remaihi, Charge d'Affairs of the Embassy of the State of Qatar to Turkmenistan, who extended the winners a heartfelt invitation to celebrate their success, emphasising the pride they have brought to Qatar through their exceptional representation.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST commented on the achievement saying:“I would like to congratulate the winners on their remarkable performance. Their accomplishments on such a global stage further demonstrate the quality of the education we provide. We are committed to immersing our students in applied academic experiences and believe this approach is the key distinguishing factor of our graduates both locally and internationally.”

UDST's College of Computing and Information Technology is at the forefront of innovation, offering ten cutting-edge degree programs meticulously crafted to meet international standards and accreditations. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as the AI & IoT lab, Cybersecurity lab, and digital communication & media production lab, students are empowered to explore and excel in the latest fields in the IT world.

Leveraging its modern infrastructure and student-centered approach, UDST remains dedicated to graduating generations of IT professionals ready to drive technological advancement in Qatar and across the globe.