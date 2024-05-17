Russian Army Injures Five Civilians In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 16, the Russian army injured five civilians in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“On May 16, Russians injured five residents of the Donetsk region – in Mykhailivka,” Filashkin posted.

According to him, the Russian invaders have killed at least 1,962 citizens and injured 4,895 others in the region since the full-scale invasion. The figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Ministry of Energy, on the morning of May 16, six miners were injured in the shelling of a state-owned coal mining enterprise in the Donetsk region.

Illustrative photo