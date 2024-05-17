Ngos Back Azerbaijan As COP29 Host At G7 Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A number of NGOs participated in the G7 Civil Societyorganizations' Summit held in Rome issued a statement supportingAzerbaijan as the COP29 host, Azernews reports.
The statement was signed by 30 NGOs from 8 countries, includingrepresentatives from French NGOs and UNESCO.
The statement reads:
"We, the undersigned civil society organizations, support theCOP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan, the hosting country, as theyembark on the vital mission of steering the global communitytowards a sustainable and resilient future.
Given our deep concern regarding the urgent environmental impactof climate change confronting our planet, we highly appreciateevery step that serves to tackle the climate crisis.
By providing a platform for nations to converge, shareexpertise, and forge alliances, Azerbaijan demonstrates exemplaryleadership in advancing the collective efforts to mitigate climatechange.
By prioritizing meaningful engagement with CSOs, Azerbaijan willenrich the discussions at COP29, promote inclusivity, andultimately advance the collective efforts towards achieving thegoals of the Paris Agreement. This accomplishment showcasesAzerbaijan's capacity for effective multilateral diplomacy andhighlights its crucial role in shaping a sustainable future forgenerations to come.
We believe that COP29 Azerbaijan will foster significantcooperation, inspire ambitious pledges, and navigate the world to aconsensus.
We unite in solidarity with the COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan,and other civil society groups worldwide in their endeavors toaccelerate climate action and forge a promising future for ourplanet.
In Solidarity for a Green World!
Signatures:
Martina Rocci – FAO, Italy
MariarosariaErcolini – FAO, Italy
Lara Savini – UNESCO, Italy
ViktoriiaGruzdeva - Global Governance NGO, Italy
Alessia Luca - Institute of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy
Damian Facciolo – Global Health WG in C7, Italy
Davide Giacomino - Network italiano Salute Globale, Italy
MariagraziaMidulla – Climate Justice WG in C7, Italy
Elisa Bernelli - Network italiano Salute Globale, Italy
WillamGois- Migrant Forum Asia, Italy
Ellie Parravani - Network italiano Salute Globale, Italy
Giulia Valente - Global Governance NGO, Italy
Gaia Mucci – Institute of Tor Vergata, Italy
Federica Rodigliano - Institute of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy
Alessia Bozza - Institute of Tor Vergata, Italy
Lucrezia Martone - Institute of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy
Eugenia Ettori - Instituteof Rome Tor Vergata, Italy
Lavinia Piselli - Instituteof Rome Tor Vergata, Italy
Martina Giacomelli - Institute of Tor Vergata, Italy
Yuta Takahashi - Katawara Association, Japan
Suryakanta Acharya - Katawara Association, Japan
Miki Arisaka - Rice hokkaido central, Japan
Cate Nyambura - ATHENA Network, Kenya
Mini Murthy - Center for public health, USA
JEAN-PAUL NGUEYA - Jeunesse du Monde en Action, France
RadhyaAlmutawakel - Mwatana for human rights, Yemen
Chris Gapfizi – FAO, Ruanda
Paolo Mattei - Tor Vergata and Université Paris-Est Creteil(UPEC), Italy
Joseph Silali – Thompson Reuters foundation, Kenya
Oumar Sow - GcapSénégal, Seneqal."
