Drones Target Russia's Novorossiysk Port

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rocked the city of Novorossiysk in Russia late Friday amid the reports of a drone attack.

This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

"Residents of Novorossiysk report explosions," it is noted.

Witnesses on the ground reportedly heard at least 26 explosions. According to their testimony, the Novorossiysk port was attacked. The attack led to a blackout in the area.

Subsequently, Krasnodar Area Governor Veniamin Kondratiev confirmed the drone attack via social media.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 14, a drone attacked a cargo train carrying fuel in Russia's Volgograd region.

Photo: Getty Images