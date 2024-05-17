Putin And Xi Commit To 'New Era' In Russia-China Partnership Amid US Rivalry

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, leaders of Russia and China, in a joint statement, committed to the beginning of a“new era” of partnership between the two powerful rivals of the United States.

Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart that the current relations between Beijing and Moscow“have been hard-earned and must be cherished.”

Putin arrived in Beijing early Thursday on his first foreign trip in his new presidential term and was warmly welcomed by Xi Jinping.

The leaders of Russia and China issued a joint statement outlining their positions on various issues, from Ukraine and Taiwan to North Korea and collaborations in financial and nuclear technology.

During the meeting, the President of China said that Beijing is willing to jointly help their respective countries achieve development and prosperity and“cooperate with each other to maintain fairness and justice in the world.”

He told Putin that they have the opportunity to bring about changes that the world has not seen in the past century; a statement that many analysts have interpreted as an attempt to challenge the American-led world order.

In the joint statement, China and Russia accused America of still thinking in Cold War terms, being driven by“the logic of bloc confrontation,” and prioritizing the security of“limited groups” over regional security; which has been called a threat to all countries in the region.

Beijing continues to stand as one of Moscow's staunchest allies, even as Western countries strive to isolate Russia due to its military actions in Kyiv. Since the onset of the conflict, China has supplied Russia with sophisticated technologies that serve both civilian and military purposes.

In February 2023, China introduced a 12-point peace plan aimed at resolving the conflict. This plan controversially permits Moscow to keep its territorial acquisitions in Ukraine. This proposal has underscored China's strategic support for Russia amidst global diplomatic tensions.

Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesman for the U.S. Department of State, responded to Putin's trip to China by stating that Beijing cannot simultaneously have good and strong relations with Europe, other countries, and Russia.

