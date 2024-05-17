Coe Firmly Supporting Ukraine - Baerbock

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Europe must further strengthen its democracy, work to further support Ukraine, and not take freedom for granted, according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The minister spoke at the Strasbourg Opera House on Thursday at the event on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Council of Europe, which also focused on the war in Ukraine and the challenges it poses for Europe, an Ukrinform correspondent reports

"Russia's war of aggression has brought suffering to millions of people in Ukraine and dealt a severe blow to the European peace order. Many of you, especially our Eastern and Baltic partners, have been warning us about Russia's behavior for years. But frankly, we did not listen carefully enough. Today, let me assure you, if Russia's war has taught us one thing, it is that we cannot take our security, our freedom, for granted. I'm sure that Putin not only expected Ukrainian resistance to collapse, but also our unity in pan-European institutions such as the Council of Europe," Baerbock said.

"We also showed the strength of the Council of Europe. It's not Ukraine that is isolated, it's Russia. We have given a strong response to this war. We have excluded Putin's Russia from the Council of Europe and assured Ukraine of our support," she added.

Baerbock also called for protecting Europe from the forces“who want to roll back everything we have built together over the last 75 years” and to prevent hate from turning into violence.

As an example, she cited the latest case where Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia was violently attacked.“We will not accept such attacks on our democracies,” the top diplomat said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejcinovic Buric noted the creation of the Register of Damages caused by the Russian war in Ukraine, holding Russia accountable for its aggression, and ensuring further support to Ukraine as CoE's achievements.