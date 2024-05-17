India Women's Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Visits GR8 Sports

While welcoming the guest, Fawzul Kabiir, Managing Director of GR8 Sports India Pvt Ltd., emphasized Kashmir Willow Bat Manufacturing industry's commitment to excellence, and said that the industry despite facing huge challenges over the years has started to bounce back and produce best quality results.

The visit comes in the wake of GR8 Sports' recent success with the Caribbean Women's Cricket team, whose players used GR8 Sports crafted bat and made a notable impact during their tour of Pakistan.

“GR8 Sport's recent spree of success is a testament to the hard work, expertise, and craftsmanship that we combine with the use of the latest technology. We take pride in delivering quality bats that meet the rigorous standards of professional cricket,” Kabiir said.

Highlighting the company's achievements, Kabiir mentioned GR8 Sport's contribution to previous T20 Cricket World Cups, where their manufactured bat resulted in the longest hit six of the tournament, showcasing the effectiveness and performance of their products.

Expressing her delight, Harmanpreet Kaur said,“I am impressed by the standards and product line indigenously produced by local manufacturers like GR8 Sports. This visit reinforces my belief in the capabilities of Indian craftsmanship.”

During the meeting, Kabiir provided an overview of GR8 Sports' state-of-the-art bat manufacturing process, emphasizing the best practices followed by the company. He also shed light on the challenges faced by the Kashmir Willow bat industry, showcasing GR8 Sports' resilience and innovation in overcoming these obstacles.

Kabiir further emphasized on the quality and performance of Kashmir Willow bats, debunking misconceptions that they are less desirable than English willow bats. GR8 Sports' continued success underscores the potential and excellence of Indian cricket equipment manufacturers on the global stage.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now