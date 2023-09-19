Cargo Turnover Of Sia's Astrakhan Region With Azerbaijan Grows Fourfold - Governor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTRAKHAN, Russia, September 19. Russia's
Astrakhan region maintains close ties, including trade and economic
connections, with Azerbaijan, the region's governor Igor Babushkin
told Trend .
He made the remark on the sidelines of the VIII Caspian Media
Forum, held within the framework of the meeting of delegations from
countries participating in the "Caspian Media Forum - 2023" in
Astrakhan.
According to the governor, during the past period of the current
year alone, the cargo turnover [between Azerbaijan and Astrakhan
region] has grown fourfold on an annual basis, reaching $72
million.
"Of course, we have also significant humanitarian connections.
The activities of the Azerbaijani Business Center in the Astrakhan
region are of great importance, and recently, an Astrakhan Business
Center was opened in Azerbaijan, serving as a focal point for
business structures and humanitarian engagement," Babushkin said.
"The Astrakhan region actively promotes the opportunities of its
educational institutions in Azerbaijan and sees substantial
prospects in cooperation in shipbuilding and logistics chains."
The forum, held on September 18-19, features delegations from
Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan, with
Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan participating as observers.
This year's theme for the forum is "Public Diplomacy and Social
Media as Factors in Bringing Nations Closer Together".
The "Caspian Media Forum – 2023" is organized by the Astrakhan
regional government with the support of the Office of the President
of Russia, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and
Mass Media of Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia,
the Association of the Caspian-Eurasia International and
Socio-Political Research Center, and the North-South Political
Science Center.
