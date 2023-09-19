Cargo Turnover Of Sia's Astrakhan Region With Azerbaijan Grows Fourfold - Governor

He made the remark on the sidelines of the VIII Caspian Media Forum, held within the framework of the meeting of delegations from countries participating in the "Caspian Media Forum - 2023" in Astrakhan.

According to the governor, during the past period of the current year alone, the cargo turnover [between Azerbaijan and Astrakhan region] has grown fourfold on an annual basis, reaching $72 million.

"Of course, we have also significant humanitarian connections. The activities of the Azerbaijani Business Center in the Astrakhan region are of great importance, and recently, an Astrakhan Business Center was opened in Azerbaijan, serving as a focal point for business structures and humanitarian engagement," Babushkin said. "The Astrakhan region actively promotes the opportunities of its educational institutions in Azerbaijan and sees substantial prospects in cooperation in shipbuilding and logistics chains."

The forum, held on September 18-19, features delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan, with Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan participating as observers.

This year's theme for the forum is "Public Diplomacy and Social Media as Factors in Bringing Nations Closer Together".

The "Caspian Media Forum – 2023" is organized by the Astrakhan regional government with the support of the Office of the President of Russia, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media of Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the Association of the Caspian-Eurasia International and Socio-Political Research Center, and the North-South Political Science Center.