Iran’s dam reservoirs surpasses 27b cubic meters

(MENAFN) According to data from the Iranian Energy Ministry, the reservoirs behind dams in Iran currently hold approximately 31.56 billion cubic meters of water, representing 64 percent of the total capacity of the country's dams, which stands at 50.5 billion cubic meters. This data indicates a significant reservoir level across various dam sites throughout the nation.



From the beginning of the current water year, starting in late September 2023, until late April 27, the total inflow of water into Iran's dam reservoirs reached 26.57 billion cubic meters. This figure represents an eight percent decrease compared to the same period last year. Despite this slight reduction, the volume of water outflow from the dams, standing at 16.69 billion cubic meters, has not significantly changed compared to the previous water year.



A recent report from the Water Resources Management Company highlighted a 10 percent decrease in water inflow to Iran's dams since the beginning of the current water year until April 13, 2024, compared to the same period last year. During this timeframe, 22.89 billion cubic meters of water entered the dam reserves, down from 25.57 billion cubic meters recorded in the previous year.



Although recent precipitation and snowmelt have contributed to an increase in water levels behind dams, the overall volume of water in dam reservoirs remains relatively stable compared to the previous year. Despite these favorable weather conditions, the water level in dams has not reached levels comparable to those seen in the previous year.

