Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Appoints Ishaq Dar As Deputy PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister with immediate effect, Samaa TV reported decision was announced through a notification released by the Cabinet Division. The development marks a strategic move within the government's leadership hierarchy, Samaa TV reported decision was announced while Shehbaz Sharif is on a visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the World Economic Forum Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar is currently serving as Pakistan's Foreign Minister. He has been also included in the Council of Common Interests (CCI).Earlier in March, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), replacing the finance minister with the foreign minister, Geo News reported READ: 'We feel ashamed...': Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif on Bangladesh's economic growth; urged to initiate trade talks with IndiaThe president, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, established the eight-member CCI in accordance with Article 153 of the Constitution, as stated in a notification CCI, chaired by Shehbaz Sharif, comprises all four chief ministers alongside other council members. The notification also confirms the inclusion of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Safron Minister Amir Muqam, according to Geo News READ: 'Freedom of Kashmiris...': Pakistan's newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif in first speechThe Council of Common Interests holds significant authority as the primary decision-making body in the nation. It adjudicates various matters, including the distribution of natural resources, especially in cases where disputes arise between the central government and provincial authorities, according to Geo News report served as the Pakistan's Finance Minister during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government that came to power after Imran Khan's ouster in 2022. (ANI)

MENAFN28042024007365015876ID1108148271