(MENAFN) Explosive allegations have emerged against high-ranking officials within the German government, suggesting a concerted effort to manipulate expert reports in order to advance the country's nuclear phase-out agenda. According to a report by Cicero magazine, officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs intentionally distorted expert assessments to create the impression that nuclear power was no longer a viable option for Germany.



Citing internal documents and emails obtained through a court order, Cicero alleges that proponents of the Green Party, who have long advocated for the phasing out of nuclear energy, played a central role in suppressing or altering reports that contradicted their ideological stance. Patrick Graichen and Stefan Tidow, then-undersecretaries at the Economy and Environment ministries, are specifically implicated in the alleged scheme.



The controversy stems from the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011, which prompted Germany's parliament to vote in favor of decommissioning all nuclear power plants in the country. By April 2023, Germany had taken its last three operational nuclear plants offline.



According to Cicero's investigation, Graichen and Tidow allegedly conspired to shield their superiors from technical reports that suggested extending the operational life of Germany's nuclear plants could help address energy shortages and prevent price spikes. Documents dated March 2022 reportedly highlighted the potential benefits of prolonging nuclear operations amid diminishing Russian gas imports. However, these findings were allegedly manipulated to emphasize the dangers of extending nuclear plant operations on supposed "technical-security grounds."



The revelations raise serious questions about the integrity of decision-making processes surrounding Germany's energy policies. Critics argue that the alleged manipulation of expert reports undermines transparency and casts doubt on the motivations driving the nuclear phase-out agenda.



As Germany grapples with the transition to renewable energy sources and the challenges of ensuring energy security, the allegations add fuel to the ongoing debate over the role of nuclear power in the country's energy landscape. Calls for accountability and further investigation into the claims are likely to intensify as the implications of the alleged misconduct reverberate throughout the political and energy sectors.

