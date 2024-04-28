White House claims America has no Patriots to provide for Ukraine

(MENAFN) In response to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's request for Patriot missile batteries, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has clarified that the United States does not have any spare Patriot systems available for Ukraine. Sullivan made this announcement during an appearance on MSNBC, addressing Zelensky's appeal for "at least seven" Patriot batteries from Western supporters during a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.



Sullivan explained that the current deployment of United States Patriot systems is focused on protecting American troops around the world, including in the Middle East. While expressing a willingness to provide additional Patriot batteries if possible, Sullivan emphasized that the United States is primarily supplying the missiles used in these systems and is working diligently to pressure the European Union, NATO, and other partners to share their air defense capabilities with Ukraine.



The Pentagon recently announced a "historic" USD6 billion assistance package for Ukraine, which includes additional Patriot munitions. However, Sullivan cautioned that the interceptors may take months or even years to arrive, as they will not be sourced from existing Pentagon stockpiles. Instead, the announcement marks the beginning of a contracting process with the United States defense industry.



A single MIM-104 Patriot battery, manufactured by Raytheon, costs over USD1 billion and comprises multiple truck-mounted units, including power, radar, antenna, engagement control, and support vehicles, along with up to eight launchers equipped with interceptor missiles. Despite the challenges in immediate deployment, the United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine's defense efforts amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

