President Al-Sisi Receives Heads Of Arab Parliaments, Affirms Support For Palestine

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with the heads of Arab councils and parliaments during the Sixth Conference of the Arab Parliament held in Cairo. The meeting, which took place on Saturday, included the presence of Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, President of the Arab Parliament. Hanafi Gebali, the Speaker of Egypt's House of Representatives, was also in attendance.

The official spokesperson for the Presidency of the Republic emphasized the significant responsibility entrusted to Arab councils and parliaments. Their mission is to advance Arab integration, fulfilling the aspirations of the Arab peoples for security, development, and stability. Additionally, parliamentary diplomacy plays a crucial role in defending just Arab causes in both regional and international forums.

President Al-Sisi commended the Arab Parliament's current session, particularly its discussions on important topics such as artificial intelligence. This forward-looking approach ensures alignment with the times and effective handling of challenges. Egypt stands firmly behind enhancing joint parliamentary efforts at all levels.

During the meeting, regional challenges were thoroughly reviewed. The need to unify positions and rally Arab countries in confronting crises was emphasized. Supporting national entities and institutions is essential for achieving security, stability, and development for the Arab peoples.

The situation in Palestine was a central topic of discussion. The heads of Arab parliaments acknowledged Egypt's pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian people and advocating for their just cause. They expressed appreciation for Egypt's stance against the displacement of Palestinians from their lands, preventing the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.

Furthermore, Egypt's leadership in implementing humanitarian aid was praised. Despite significant obstacles, Egypt remains committed to this process. President Al-Sisi highlighted efforts to calm the situation in Gaza and prevent the conflict's escalation. The highest priority is to halt the loss of Palestinian lives. Intensive collaboration with international and regional partners aims to achieve a ceasefire, facilitate detainee exchanges, and provide relief aid to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

President Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering commitment to supporting the rights of the Palestinian people. Notably, their right to an independent state along the lines of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital remains a fundamental objective.