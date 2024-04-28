ByteDance to retain ownership of TikTok despite US pressure

(MENAFN) ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of the popular social media platform TikTok, has emphatically stated its decision to retain ownership of the application, despite mounting pressure from US lawmakers. In response to recent developments, including a new American law mandating the severance of ties between ByteDance and TikTok, the company clarified its stance via its Toutiao platform. ByteDance unequivocally denied rumors circulating in foreign media outlets suggesting any intention to sell TikTok, emphasizing that it has no plans for such a move.



The US Congress has long viewed TikTok as a potential threat to national security due to its affiliation with a Chinese entertainment conglomerate. In a significant development, the Senate approved legislation, signed by President Joe Biden, compelling ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok within a 12-month timeframe. Failure to comply with this directive would result in TikTok's exclusion from prominent app stores such as "Apple" and "Google" within the United States.



TikTok's operation in the US has been under scrutiny for several years, with authorities expressing concerns over data privacy and potential espionage. US officials have alleged that the app enables Beijing to surveil American users and collect sensitive personal information, while also serving as a platform for Chinese propaganda dissemination.



Despite these challenges and regulatory hurdles, ByteDance remains resolute in its decision to retain ownership of TikTok. The company's firm stance reflects its commitment to preserving control over one of the world's most popular social media platforms, amid heightened geopolitical tensions and regulatory pressures. As the situation continues to evolve, ByteDance's steadfast refusal to entertain the notion of selling TikTok underscores the complexities inherent in navigating the intersection of technology, geopolitics, and national security concerns.

