Iran, Cuba forge agreement to strengthen trade, shipping capabilities through port twinning

(MENAFN) Iran and Cuba have taken a significant step towards enhancing their trade and shipping capabilities by agreeing to establish a twinning relationship between two major ports in each country. This decision was reached during a meeting between Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash and Cuban Transport Minister Eduardo Rodriguez Davila in Tehran.



Following the meeting, Bazrbash highlighted that the Cuban side expressed interest in leveraging Iran's port infrastructure and shipping services to export their products and transport their cargoes. As a result, it was agreed that Cuban officials would visit Iranian ports to explore these opportunities further. Additionally, the establishment of a twinning relationship between key ports in Iran and Cuba aims to facilitate greater cooperation, allowing Cuban economic actors and maritime transport companies to benefit from Iranian port facilities.



Minister Davila emphasized that the purpose of the visit was to build upon previous agreements between the two countries and to strategize for new collaborative projects. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in maritime, air, and rail transportation sectors.



In line with these efforts, the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) is set to host a joint business forum for Iran and Cuba on April 30. Led by the president of the Cuba Chamber of Commerce and accompanied by a delegation, the forum aims to explore the trade and investment potential of both countries. It will bring together representatives from the state and private sectors to discuss opportunities in various sectors such as steel, mining, pharmaceuticals, renewable energies, and electricity. Following the forum, business-to-business (B2B) meetings will be held to foster direct engagement between Iranian and Cuban entrepreneurs.

