Iran’s exports of textiles overseas hit USD500M in 1 year

(MENAFN) In the previous Iranian calendar year spanning from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024, Iran's textile industry demonstrated notable export performance, with approximately USD500 million worth of textile products exported. The majority of these exports were directed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Russia, comprising 26 percent, 18 percent, and 6.0 percent of Iran's total textile exports, respectively. Notably, the Kashan Customs Office served as the primary outlet for textile exports, followed by customs offices in Mashhad and West Tehran.



Conversely, textile imports into Iran during the same period amounted to USD2.2 billion, indicating a 12 percent increase compared to the previous year. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, and Turkey emerged as the leading countries exporting textile products to Iran during this timeframe.



Shojaeddin Emami Rauf, Secretary of the Association of Iran Textile Industries, highlighted the dynamics of Iran's textile trade. He noted that while annual textile exports from the country stood at USD560 million, textile imports reached approximately USD1.880 billion. Of this import figure, fabrics accounted for around USD680 million.



Emami Rauf emphasized the potential for domestic investment in the weaving industry to address the significant gap in this sector. He underscored that with strategic investments, Iran could reduce its reliance on textile imports and enhance its capacity to transform raw materials into domestic products. Additionally, he urged government support for weaving units, suggesting that such backing could catalyze investments in spinning and dye sectors, leading to increased exports and mitigating currency outflow.



Overall, Emami Rauf asserted that Iran's textile industry possesses the capacity to significantly expand its export volumes, potentially tripling or quadrupling its current levels with the right investments and support mechanisms in place.

