Tehran SMEs achieve USD173.7M in exports in 1 year

(MENAFN) According to Saeid Sadeghi, the head of Tehran Industrial Estates Company (TIEC), small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) located in towns and industrial areas within Tehran Province achieved significant export success, totaling €162.4 million (USD173.7 million) in the previous year. In an interview with IRNA's economic reporter, Sadeghi emphasized the pivotal role played by Tehran Province in driving exports, attributing much of this success to the presence of small-scale units in various industrial zones.



Sadeghi noted that the export figures for SMEs in the previous year were slightly higher, reaching around €164.6 million. Additionally, he highlighted an uptick in foreign investment, with industrial units in Tehran Province attracting €2.7 million in foreign investment, contributing to job creation throughout 2023.



Furthermore, Sadeghi elaborated on the export activities of export consortia based in Tehran's industrial estates and neighboring districts, which collectively exported goods valued at €7.4 million over the course of the year. He also outlined various initiatives undertaken by TIEC to foster industrial growth and development, including market development programs, export consortia initiatives, and feasibility studies aimed at attracting foreign investment.



As part of its mandate, TIEC is dedicated to advancing industrial towns within Tehran Province, with a focus on providing essential infrastructure and services to support industrial activities. Through these efforts, TIEC aims to bolster economic growth and stimulate job creation across the region.

