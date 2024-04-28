Andrew Tate prepares to stand trail over sex trafficking, rape accusations

(MENAFN) Andrew Tate, a prominent Anglo-American social media influencer, is set to stand trial in a Bucharest court on charges of rape, human trafficking, and leading a criminal enterprise aimed at exploiting women sexually. The 37-year-old Tate, along with his brother Tristan, was arrested in December 2022, following indictments issued the previous June. The indictment also named two Romanian women alleged to be accomplices. Despite vehemently denying all charges and contesting the indictment, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled on Friday to proceed with the case, refraining from setting a trial date at this time.



Legal representatives for the Tate brothers have criticized the tribunal's decision, deeming it lacking in legal basis and justification. Eugen Vidineac, one of the lawyers, emphasized their appeal, asserting the ruling's unlawfulness. Another attorney, Ioan Gliga, expressed confidence in their defense's arguments, though lamented the preliminary hearing's alleged oversight in addressing key aspects of the case. Despite their confidence, the defense team is prepared for a legal battle as the case progresses.



Initially jailed for three months before being transferred to house arrest, the Tate brothers have since been granted limited mobility within Romania but have been denied permission to travel within the European Union. While Romania recently approved the extradition of the Tates to the United Kingdom concerning allegations of "sexual aggression" dating back to 2012-2015, extradition will only occur after the conclusion of domestic legal proceedings.



The impending trial casts a spotlight on Tate, known for his online presence and controversial persona, as he faces serious criminal charges that have garnered significant media attention. As legal proceedings unfold, the outcome will be closely monitored both domestically and internationally.

