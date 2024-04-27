[INTERVIEW] Gabrielle Le-Ahn shoots for the “moon”, literally: the star of celestial film Talking to Moon and Baek

(MENAFN- VS Media) "Hello,"



her silky British accent had my head turning in an instant. In walks the luminous star of the film, her raven-black hair cascading around her elegant smile, every confident step exuding an air of captivating allure. As she extends her hand for a gentle handshake, I immediately get a sense that the luscious accent, her exotic features, as mesmerising as they are, are nothing compared to the captivating force behind the cinematic wonder "Talking to Moon and Baek” that just walked into the scene.



I first stumbled upon her film through a friend, an avid supporter of not only her work but also of the remarkable woman she is. Intrigued, I embarked on my own journey of discovery, eager to uncover the essence of this multifaceted talent. With genuine curiosity burning within me, I abruptly throw my first question: "Gabrielle, how on earth do you do it all – I mean, why?



I meant it. In a world where boundaries are blurring and cultures are colliding, Le-Ahn's bilingual prowess and boundless creativity position her as a trailblazer in the global entertainment landscape, going above and beyond to leave an indelible mark in everything she does. Le-Ahn is not just the sole writer, director, and producer of her very first debut film but also the lead actor that guides the audience through the most unexpected emotional journey.



She poured her heart and soul into every aspect of the production, even funding the venture herself and now embarking on the creation of her second film, which she envisions to be a part of a trilogy (so there’s more!). As if that isn’t enough, this modern renaissance woman hosts news talk programs at Korea’s largest global network, travels the world to interview directors, leaders, and professors on topics about philosophy, life, and self-development. With her stellar academic background which had nothing to do with arts or acting, she still paved her path through it all and is on her pursuit to Master’s in one of the most elite schools ever known. The icing on the cake? She is unbelievably nice (this she humbly admits may be from her New Zealand spirit).



She lets out a big laugh immediately followed by a tinge of longing that spreads across her eyes. "For me, my craft is the most genuine and authentic expression of my existence through which I can console and love humanity," Le-Ahn confides, her voice resonating with unwavering determination:



"I act, create, and move through the world for the younger me, the woman I aspire to bahne, and everyone in between."



Silence falls between us, a rare moment during interviews; however, moments like these have to be savoured. Moments when a story is about to become a legend. In Le-Ahn's presence, every word carries weight, every silence in search of meaning.



After watching her film many times, doing research on her background, I know this to be the absolute truth. In an industry dominated by trends and fleeting fame, Le-Ahn stands out as a beacon of authenticity and resilience as evidenced by her achievements. With her tri-cultural background (born in Korea, raised in New Zealand and New York) and the truest heart and soul for storytelling, she navigates the world with passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to her craft that extends far beyond the confines of the silver screen.



“In essence, I was writing a love letter to the audience. As in it was something I wanted to give, not keep. So I thought a lot about the pain, loneliness, and the unspoken whispers of our heart and how, through my presence and craft, I could offer consolation, warmth, and love.”

As we delve deeper into the making of the film, Le-Ahn's passion and dedication become palpable. From her meticulous approach to the script to her emotional range and depth on screen, Le-Ahn's performance as "Moon" (Subin Moon) is truly remarkable. And to believe it was her first debut work of everything, quite literally, makes me wonder if there are truly “talented” individuals who can just do it all.



"It was an amazing growth process but I am going to be brutally honest, it wasn’t pretty at all" she reflects, her eyes sparkling with intensity. "Every great achievement, revolution, change has its seed from our most private and personal deprivation and pain," she recalls, echoing the wisdom imparted to her by director Peter Chan whom she remembers fondly. "This film is a testament to that – a testament to the power of storytelling to transform pain into beauty, loneliness into connection. All of this happened because I had to act, I had to create. Otherwise, I felt like the fire inside of me would completely consume and burn me to the ground”, she pauses. The bright young star lets the emotion take over for a second before she quickly collects and forces a smile.



“And if I wasn’t going to save myself, who would? At the end of the day, we have to be our own saviours.”



The weight of her words rings truer the more we speak. Each word she wrote that comes to life through her voice and presence in the film, transports the audience into a universe that at first seems fantastical and comical but without warning, becomes all too real, with all its grief, loneliness, and torturous beauty, just like the actress herself.



With her effervescent sense of humour, she adds that she cried a lot more off the screen than on screen, even months before the production. “Unfortunate consequence of being both the writer and the actor,” she says. “I would be sitting on a bus or writing at a cafe thinking about this one scene about Moon Subin (female lead) that I had to write and I could feel the sadness swelling up. I had to carry a cap around so I could hide my “public crying”.” But even then, she didn’t stop. “Absolute preparation was everything. Having to perform several different roles as the lead, the director, producer, costume designer, props person.. I mean just everything, as an actor, I did not have the luxury to do several re-takes or leave it till the last minute to figure it out on set. I had to be absolutely confident in my acting choices so I travelled to film sets alone, stayed overnight, rehearsed it by myself over and over again. And then more.”



As our conversation draws to a close, I'm struck by the sheer magnitude of Le-Ahn's ambition, undeniable brilliance but above all her warrior-like mind that is armored in grace and pure heart. "In Kobe’s letter to basketball, there is a beautiful quote, you asked for my hustle so I gave you my heart. I knew at some point that this was it. I wasn’t just going to make it to there but I will make it at there as well " she says, her gaze unwavering.



"It has always been about my truest love for the work. I'm grateful for every opportunity to tell stories that resonate with audiences and inspire them in some way. And for that I am giving it all, my heart, hurt, and my happiness."



In a world where dreams often seem out of reach, she serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists everywhere, illuminating the path for everyone around her. After the interview, I watched the film again this time thinking about our conversation. And as the credits rolled on "Talking to Moon and Baek," one thing was clear: Gabrielle Le-Ahn has definitely made a clean shot straight for the moon.



[**The film is currently en route to several international film festivals. To find more about the film and be a part of this astronomical voyage (ceoh dot creatorlink dot net)]







