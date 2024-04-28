Former American House representative suggests resignation of Netanyahu

(MENAFN) Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has called for the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing his handling of the recent conflict in Gaza as an obstacle to peace. Pelosi made the remarks during an interview with Irish public broadcaster Raidio Teilifis Eireann (RTE) while on a visit to the country.



Pelosi specifically criticized Netanyahu's response to the October 7 Hamas attack, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,100 people on Israeli territory and the capture of around 250 hostages by Palestinian militants. She referenced the resignation of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intelligence chief Major General Aharon Haliva over the failure to prevent the attack, placing responsibility on Netanyahu for the government's actions.



Expressing her rejection of Netanyahu's policies, Pelosi emphasized the need for accountability, stating, "He should resign. He’s ultimately responsible." She further commented on Netanyahu's role in obstructing peace efforts, stating that he has been a hindrance to peace for years, though she questioned whether his actions stem from fear, incapability, or a lack of desire for peace.



Pelosi's remarks come amid ongoing tensions and violence in the Gaza Strip, with health authorities estimating a significant loss of life among Palestinians due to Israel's military actions, including extensive bombardment and ground incursions.



The call for Netanyahu's resignation from such a prominent figure in United States politics adds weight to existing criticisms of the Israeli government's response to the conflict and raises questions about the future of leadership in Israel amidst continued international scrutiny and calls for accountability.

