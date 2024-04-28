Jagan Behind Adding YSR's Name To CBI Cases: Sharmila

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, April 28 (IANS) Continuing attack on her brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Y. S. Sharmila Reddy on Sunday reiterated that he was behind adding the name of their father and late Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) in the disproportionate assets cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Denying Jagan's allegation Congress party was behind adding YSR's name in the FIRs, Sharmila claimed that it was Jagan who got a petition filed by Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy in the court to add YSR's name and later rewarded him with the post of Additional Advocate General.

Sharmila also claimed that Sudhakar Reddy was appointed to the post six days after Jagan took oath as the chief minister.

“This was the return gift given by Jagan to Sudhakar Reddy. No one knew Sudhakar Reddy but six days after assuming office, Jagan made him the Additional Advocate General.

“For Jagan, Sudhakar Reddy filed a petition and got YSR's name added to the charge sheet. In return, Jagan rewarded him with the post of Additional Advocate General. Will someone give a post to a person who has added the father's name to cases,” she asked.

She asserted that the CBI had not added YSR's name to the FIR. It was felt that if YSR's name is not added to the charge sheet, Jagan can't come out on bail.

“Sudhakar Reddy filed petitions in CBI Court, High Court and Supreme Court to add YSR's name to the cases,” she said.

The Congress leader said that while the CBI court and High Court dismissed Sudhakar Reddy's petition, the Supreme Court stated that let the investigation be carried on.

Sharmila said that there is no truth in Sudhakar Reddy's statement that he had lot of respect for YSR. She reiterated that he filed the petition in the court at the instance of Jagan.

“For once check with Vundavalli Arun Kumar if this was not a fact,” she said and mentioned that the former MP had once stated that Jagan got YSR's name included in the cases.

Earlier, taking strong exception to Sharmila's allegation, Sudhakar Reddy had stated that she was using her father's name for political gains.

He recalled that in 2011, the then Congress MLA Shankar Rao and TDP leader Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu had made the allegations and filed petitions in the courts, which led to the addition of YSR's name in the CBI's FIRs and charge sheets.

Sudhakar Reddy urged Sharmila to come up with facts instead of making baseless allegations against him. He had also said that he was ready for an open debate on this issue.

He claimed that YSR was made an accused prior to his petition in the High Court, which was all about seeking an explanation as to why the CBI failed to add the names of concerned ministers and secretaries, who issued GOs favouring Sandur power company.