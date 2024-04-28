Gaza Ministry Reports 66 Dead, 138 Injured In Latest Israeli Attacks

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 28 (Petra) - The Gaza Ministry of Health reported seven massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 66 fatalities and 138 injuries in hospitals within the past 24 hours.In its daily statistical report documenting the toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the 205th day in Gaza, the Ministry highlighted that victims are still trapped under rubble and on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.The death toll stemming from Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has climbed to 34,454 fatalities, with 77,575 individuals sustaining injuries, the Ministry disclosed.