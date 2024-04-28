Iranian, Saudi officials explore ways to expand economic cooperation

(MENAFN) Iran's Consul General in Jeddah, Hassan Zarnegar, recently engaged in discussions with Saleh Abdullah Kamel, the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Mecca, aiming to bolster trade and economic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Zarnegar underscored the importance of harnessing the economic potential of both nations and fostering increased collaboration among Iranian and Saudi business communities.



The meeting also delved into the economic aspects of enhancing services for pilgrims visiting the holy city of Mecca. Kamel expressed optimism regarding the comprehensive advancement of Iran-Saudi relations, echoing sentiments echoed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.



In a related development, Mohammadreza Farzin, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), embarked on a visit to Saudi Arabia with the objective of advancing monetary and banking relations between the two countries. As part of his agenda, Farzin is slated to participate in a commemorative event marking the 50th anniversary of the Islamic Development Bank's establishment.



The CBI's Office of Public Relations revealed that Farzin will engage in discussions with counterparts from various countries, including Saudi Arabia, as part of efforts to strengthen monetary and banking ties. These diplomatic engagements align with the central bank's broader strategy to enhance bilateral relations and promote economic cooperation on an international scale.



