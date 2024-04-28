Copper rises to USD10K per tonne amid concerns about supply, rising demand from green industries

(MENAFN) Copper prices surged in trading on Friday, reaching USD10,000 per ton for the first time in two years. This notable increase comes amid growing concerns over the ability of mining companies to meet the escalating demand for the metal, particularly from environmentally friendly industries. Bloomberg News Agency highlighted that copper's resurgence to this high price level is primarily attributed to historical pressure on mine production, which has raised the specter of a substantial supply deficit in the market. Moreover, there is growing optimism surrounding the demand for copper, further fueling its price surge.



However, despite the bullish momentum, one significant factor tempering the rise in copper prices is the observed weakness in Chinese demand. This disparity in demand dynamics was evident in futures positions on the London Metal Exchange, where investors significantly increased their bullish bets to a record level, while commercial entities ramped up their sales.



Despite these challenges, recent supply disruptions and mounting expectations regarding global copper utilization have spurred copper futures traders, including heavyweights like BlackRock Financial Investment and Asset Management and commodities trader Trafigura, to speculate on further price increases. Both companies have emphasized that copper prices will likely need to surge even higher to incentivize the construction of new mines, underscoring the complex dynamics at play in the copper market.



In summary, the recent surge in copper prices to USD10,000 per ton reflects a confluence of factors, including supply constraints, rising demand from environmentally conscious industries, and speculation by futures traders. As market participants continue to monitor developments in the copper market, the interplay between supply, demand, and investor sentiment will shape future price trends.

