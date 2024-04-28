Dubai approves construction of USD34.8B terminal at Al Maktoum Airport

(MENAFN) Dubai has greenlit plans for a groundbreaking new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, signaling the start of construction at a staggering cost of Dh128 billion (USD34.8 billion). This ambitious endeavor comes as the emirate strives to bolster its airport infrastructure to meet the burgeoning demand for travel.



Upon completion, Al Maktoum International Airport is poised to claim the title of the world's largest airport in terms of capacity, boasting a remarkable capacity to accommodate up to 260 million passengers. This vision, articulated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, underscores the emirate's commitment to advancing its aviation capabilities on a global scale.



Surpassing the scale of the current Dubai International Airport, which presently leads the world in international passenger traffic, the new facility is slated to fully integrate operations from its predecessor within a decade, as confirmed by the Dubai Media Office.



Spanning an expansive 70 square kilometers, the new airport will feature a staggering array of amenities, including 400 aircraft gates, five parallel runways, and cutting-edge aviation technology. Additionally, it is primed to handle a monumental 12 million tonnes of cargo annually, further solidifying Dubai's status as a key logistics hub.



The ambitious project is anticipated to unfold in phases, with the initial phase expected to be operational within a decade, accommodating a staggering 150 million passengers annually. Moreover, the airport will be seamlessly connected to public transportation networks, including the metro, bus, and city air transport, ensuring convenient access for travelers and enhancing overall connectivity within the region.

