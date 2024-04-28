UN human rights director shocked by statements of mass graves at Gaza hospitals

(MENAFN) Volker Turk, the United Nation's human rights chief, has expressed profound horror at the reports emerging from Gaza, detailing the destruction of medical facilities and the discovery of mass graves allegedly involving Israeli troops. In a statement on Tuesday, Turk condemned the reported devastation of the Nasser and Al-Shifa hospitals by Israeli forces and the disturbing findings of mass graves within their premises.



Palestinian authorities have reported the uncovering of numerous bodies in mass graves at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, following its abandonment by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).



Similar reports emerged from the Al-Shifa site after an Israeli special forces operation.



According to Gaza's Hamas-run Civil Emergency Service, cited by Reuters, one mass grave at Nasser hospital has yielded a total of 310 bodies so far, with additional graves identified but not yet excavated.



Speaking through a United Nations spokesperson during a briefing, Turk emphasized the urgent need for investigation into these atrocities, highlighting the discovery of bodies with bound hands as indicative of grave violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. The United Nations human rights office is actively working to corroborate these reports, which include claims that bodies were buried beneath piles of waste and encompassed women and elderly individuals.



Israel has asserted that its military operations inside hospitals were necessitated by Hamas militants' alleged use of these facilities as bases. However, medical staff and Hamas refute these claims. Despite Israeli reports of targeting militants while sparing civilians, the severity of the situation in Gaza underscores the imperative for impartial investigations and accountability for any violations of international law.

