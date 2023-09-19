New Impe In Azerbaijan's Relations Withuntries Of Central Asia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Emin Sevdimaliyev, Day.az
President Ilham Aliyev visited Tajikistan, during which the head
of state took part at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of
State of Central Asia as the guest of honour. In the context of
this visit, it is necessary to analyze several key points that will
highlight the importance of the participation of President Ilham
Aliyev.
Let's start with the fact that President Ilham Aliyev became the
first head of state in history from outside the region to receive
an invitation to a summit of regional countries. The very fact of
such an invitation from the countries of Central Asia, which in
recent years have significantly increased their authority and
importance on the world agenda, indicates a significant level of
high respect and trust that is shown to President Ilham Aliyev.
And this should not come as a surprise. Of course, in many ways
global politics is a reflection of life and follows similar rules.
Heads of state, like all people, prefer and enjoy doing business
with colleagues whom they respect and trust. The systematic policy
pursued by Azerbaijan makes the country a reliable partner, whose
behavior is assessed as rational and amenable to analysis. And
predictability of policy is not a negative aspect; on the contrary,
it instills peace of mind in foreign heads of state and allows them
to build relationships with minimal risks.
The second point that needs to be emphasized is related to the
increasing influence of Azerbaijan in recent years. And if we have
repeatedly said that Azerbaijan is becoming an important partner
for Western countries, due to Baku's contribution to the energy
security and economic growth of the old continent, then the topic
of the importance of Azerbaijan for the countries of Central Asia
deserves more detailed consideration. Recent changes in global
politics, especially tensions in Eastern Europe, are creating
significant constraints on the operations of European companies.
The logistics disruption between Europe and China has become one of
the biggest challenges that companies in both Asia and Europe are
trying to solve.
Against the backdrop of these events, a serineed has arisen
for the use of alternative logistics and transport routes. The main
hope was the Middle Corridor, which would become a bridge from
Europe to China. Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia play
a special role in this route due to their strategic geographical
location. And it is cooperation between Azerbaijan and the
countries of Central Asia that is a key element for the functioning
of the transport route. President Ilham Aliyev noted in his speech
that Azerbaijan's opportunities in the field of transport and
logistics are available to the countries of Central Asia:
“Our brothers in Central Asia know that Azerbaijan's entire
transportation and logistics infrastructure is available to them,”
the head of state noted.
In the context of the speech of President Ilham Aliyev, it is
important to note specific areas of work in the development of the
country's transport potential. In particular, President Ilham
Aliyev emphasized the work on modernizing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars
railway and expanding the capabilities of the shipyard:“Given the
growing demand of the shippers from Central Asia, we are actively
working on expanding the capabilities of our shipyard. Upon the
completion of investment projects, the number of manufactured
tankers and dry cargo vessels will be increased from current 6 to
10-15 vessels annually,” the head of state emphasized.
Having considered the speech of President Ilham Aliyev, it
becomes clear that the development of railway and sea transport are
two elements of a single strategy. Thus, Baku will be able to
provide a greater volume of traffic along the Middle Corridor,
which will have a beneficial effect on the economy of Azerbaijan,
and will also give impeto the economic growth of other
countries participating in the route. Ultimately, this will lead to
improved trade performance between countries.
This bringsto the fact that Azerbaijan and the countries of
Central Asia are important countries for each other not only in the
field of transport cooperation. Of course, the presence of joint
large strategic projects is an important step that allowsto
move mutual relations to a higher level. However, the foundation of
all subsequent achievements is mutual trade. In modern politics,
trade is the foundation on which long-term relationships are built,
and therefore it is not surprising that President Ilham Aliyev has
focused on issues of trade and investment.
“Last year the trade turnover of Azerbaijan with the Central
Asian countries increased more than 3 times. During 7 months of
this year – for another 50%. Joint investment funds have been
established, and with over $1 billion of investments for the coming
3 years have been agreed. We are already implementing many projects
in the sphere of industrial cooperation, machine-building,
automobile industry, shipbuilding and agriculture, namely cotton
production, sericulture, horticulture and livestock farming.
Investment projects in hotel business and tourism are at the
initial stage of implementation. We see the interest of Central
Asian companies in the Alat Free Economic Zone established recently
in Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev said.
Thus, Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia remain
important partners for each other, whose relations extend to a
large number of important areas, including investment, trade,
transport, agriculture and others. President Ilham Aliyev's
participation at the Dushanbe summit, as the first-ever invited
head of state from outside the region, highlights the strategic
nature of the relationship between Azerbaijan and the brotherly
countries of Central Asia and will no doubt create additional
opportunities for expanded cooperation in the future.