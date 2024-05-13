Catalan Secessionist Parties Fail To Secure Majority In Spain's Regional Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Separatist parties in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region losttheir majority in elections Sunday, with the Socialist Partywinning the biggest vote, Azernews reports citingto Anadolu Agency.

“This opens a new era for all Catalan residents - whatever theythink, whatever language they speak and wherever they come from,”said Socialist candidate and former Spanish Health MinisterSalvador Illa in his victory speech.

However, with 42 seats, the Socialist Party still fallssignificantly short of the 68-seat majority needed to form agovernment in the regional Parliament.

The clearest path to governability seems to be a left-wingcoalition with Socialists teaming up with the left-wing separatistparty ERC, which lost 13 seats compared to 2021, and the far-leftparty Sumar.

Yet that path is far from guaranteed. Tough negotiations arelikely to ensue in the coming days and weeks.

While the left-wing parties achieved a majority with exactly 68seats, overall Catalonia's political landscape shifted away fromthe independence movement and toward the right wing.

With more political concessions to Catalonia like politicalamnesty from Spain's central government, the Socialist Party'srepresentation grew by nine seats compared to the last elections in2021.

But the conservative Spain-centered Popular Party saw the mostdramatic jump, moving from three seats to 15. The far-right Voxparty remained the same, winning 11 seats. The far-leftSumar/Comunes dropped by two seats. The liberal party Cuidadanosdisappeared.

As Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia's former president who has beenself-exiled from Spain since 2017, pointed out, his party Junts wasthe only mainstream separatist group that gained any seats - withits representation increasing by just three seats.

The far-right separatist party Alianca Catalana also broke ontothe map, winning its first two seats.

Like Spain's national parliament, Catalonia's parliament ishighly fractured with an uncertain future.

In his speech on Sunday, Puigdemont called on the ERC to find away to make the exiled leader president and to“build a solidgovernment whose obedience is purely to Catalonia.”

Negotiations on regional governance could easily spill onto thenational stage, as Catalan separatist parties have also beenpropping up Spain's progressive minority coalition government ledby the Socialists.

Less than a month ahead of European Parliamentary elections,this vote suggests a move toward the right, although Spain'sleft-wing forces continue as the dominant force with the support oflike-minded regionalist parties.