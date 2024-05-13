Azerbaijani Companies Forge Economic Ties With Latvia, Estonia, And Finland In Trade Mission

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



More than 20 Azerbaijani companies are set to embark on a visitto Latvia, Estonia, and Finland from May 26 to June 2, Azernews reports, citing Caspian Energy ClubInternational.

The primary aim of this visit is to bolster economic and traderelations between Azerbaijan and the Central Baltic countries,fostering stronger business partnerships and bilateral ties.

During the visit, a series of business-to-business (B2B)meetings and a Demo Day will be organised, facilitating interactionbetween Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and their counterparts fromLatvia, Estonia, and Finland. The agenda includes plans to signmemoranda and cooperation agreements between Azerbaijani companiesand those from the Central Baltic region.

Gunel Guliyeva, managing director of Caspian Energy ClubInternational, emphasised the significant interest shown bypartners in Azerbaijan's economy within the framework of the LEFNetwork Azerbaijan project. Previous meetings provided foreignpartners with insights into Azerbaijan's business environment,where they commended the country's reforms and favourableconditions for the private sector, foreseeing substantialcontributions to bilateral cooperation.

Caspian Energy Club International has been selected as anofficial partner of the LEF Network Azerbaijan project initiated bythe "European Union Central Baltic" program. This 3-year project,launched last year, aims to enhance economic cooperation amongAzerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland. With a focus on "greentechnologies," information technologies, and education, the projectseeks to facilitate contract signings within these fields amongcompanies from Finland, Estonia, and Latvia over the next 36months. Leading partners of the project include the Chamber ofCommerce and Industry of Latvia, the Chamber of Commerce andIndustry of Estonia, and the Satakunta University of AppliedSciences in Finland.