Iran plans to produce Euro-5 standard gasoline

(MENAFN) The head of Imam Khomeini Oil Refining Company, Majid Rajabi, has announced Iran's readiness to produce gasoline that complies with Euro-5 standard regulations. Rajabi stated that the company is currently in the process of producing gasoline meeting Euro-5 standards, with plans to introduce it to the market in a limited capacity, as reported by Mehr News Agency.



The quality of gasoline has long been a subject of debate among environmental and oil industry experts. Despite facing international sanctions, Iran remains committed to producing gasoline meeting Euro-5 standards.



Rajabi highlighted that the production and distribution of Euro-5 gasoline are conducted in collaboration with the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution and Refining Company. He affirmed the company's readiness to supply all gasoline and diesel products in accordance with Euro-5 standards.



Currently, the Imam Khomeini Oil Refining Company in Shazand produces approximately 16 million liters of Euro-4 gasoline and 12.4 million liters of Euro-4 diesel. Rajabi emphasized the need for coordination between production and distribution entities regarding the volume of Euro-5 gasoline supplied. Nevertheless, the Shazand Oil Refining Company stands prepared to supply its entire production of gasoline and diesel meeting Euro-5 standards, adhering to policies determined by relevant authorities.

MENAFN13052024000045015839ID1108206393