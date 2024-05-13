Adnoc Drilling records strong Q1 earnings with 26 percent rise

(MENAFN) Adnoc Drilling, the largest drilling company in the Middle East based on its extensive rig fleet, has disclosed a notable 26 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, driven by the strengthening performance of its offshore jack-up and oilfield services divisions.



In the filing submitted to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Monday, the company revealed that its net profit for the three-month period ending in March surged to $275 million, a significant increase from $219 million recorded during the corresponding period in the previous year.



Moreover, Adnoc Drilling reported a robust 24 percent year-on-year growth in first-quarter revenue, reaching $886 million.



Additionally, the company unveiled a new dividend policy, aiming to enhance shareholder returns by ensuring an annual increase of at least 10 percent in distribution per share from 2024 to 2028.



Furthermore, Adnoc Drilling's board of directors expressed their readiness to consider further dividends based on factors such as growth opportunities and debt levels.



Adnoc Drilling's Chief Executive, Abdulrahman Al Seiari, emphasized the company's confidence in its growth trajectory and cash-flow generation potential, highlighting the multifaceted strategy aimed at meeting the growing global energy demand and transforming the business in the years ahead.



“Confidence in our growth trajectory and cash-flow generation ability going forward has resulted in our board of directors recommending an enhanced progressive dividend policy that will further bolster shareholder returns,” stated Adnoc Drilling chief executive Abdulrahman Al Seiari.



“Our multifaceted strategy of enabling Adnoc’s conventional and unconventional production capacity growth to meet the world’s growing demand for energy will further transform the business in 2024 onwards,” he declared.

