Dollar Cost Averaging Is The Way To Build Considerable Wealth In Crypto Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Purchasing Bitcoin (BTC) when the price is at its lowest during a bear market is said to be one of the most significant keys to building wealth.

After all, even in the worst of bear markets, BTC averages about a 200 percent increase in value annually. Not bad for a digital asset that's only been around for fifteen years.

But what about building wealth by purchasing the digital gold in the bull market?

Today, with the new BTC ETFs having made a massive positive impact on the price of Bitcoin and with the BTC halving (when the supply of the asset is cut in half) coming up rapidly in mid-April, the price is likely to reach an all-time high of anywhere between $70k and $100k per coin.

It's a simple matter of shrinking supply vs. incredible demand.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"