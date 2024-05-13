Kuwait: Islamists And The End Of Arab Democracy

For a myriad of reasons, the Kuwaiti democracy meant endless bickering and a paralyzing stalemate, forcing the emir to dissolve the National Assembly and call for early elections at an unusually high frequency, sometimes twice a year. Every time Kuwait elected its representatives and formed a cabinet, the gridlock returned.

Kuwait has among the largest oil reserves in the world. With a population of a million or so, it was expected to compete with Dubai and Abu Dhabi in terms of growth and attraction. Yet, the democratic gridlock inhibited growth, and the once-shiny Kuwait City became shabby and backward compared with its oil-rich peers.

One of the main problems of the Kuwaiti democracy was its Muslim Brotherhood, whose lawmakers undermined the government at every turn.

Operating under the name Social Reform Organization, Kuwait's Islamists have no government program beyond social engineering. They raised hell over Kuwait's decades-old gender-mixed marathon race. Every year, they make a fuss about the Christmas tree at Kuwait City's main mall – the Avenues. When the US ambassador to Kuwait wished Jews a happy Hannukah, the Islamists launched a social media storm, demanding the expulsion of the ambassador, unaware that statements of sovereign ambassadors could not be bound by Kuwaiti preferences.

Kuwaiti Islamists have been so dominating of public life that they won Kuwait City the epithet“Kandahar on the Gulf,” after the Afghani city that is known for being a hotbed of Islamist radicals.

On Friday the country's emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Sabah, not only dissolved the National Assembly; he also disbanded it by suspending some articles of the constitution. The emir promised to fix the system and restore it within four years.

While everyone hopes Sheikh Mishal will succeed, pe0ple are not holding their breath waiting for the speedy return of democracy now that it has become synonymous with Islamist tyranny.

What went wrong? How could change in seven Arab countries transform autocracy into Islamist tyranny? In Iraq we blamed America. In Lebanon we thought it was Iran. But in Tunisia and Kuwait there has been no foreign intervention whatsoever.

The answer, in all seven Arab democracy experiments, is that there are essential prerequisites for democracy that have not been fulfilled yet – first and foremost the spread of liberty.

Installing a democracy in a society without a tradition of liberty is like allowing an unlicensed driver to take a car for a spin. Chances of crash are high.

The failure of democracy in Arab lands is not a denunciation of democracy itself, which remains the best system that unleashes the most creativity, and therefore economic growth. However, the Arab majority has little to be unleashed and a lot to be learned.