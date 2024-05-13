Predecessors And Successors: Kharibulbul Festival Goes On In Lachin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Kharibulbul" VII International Music Festival, which started inShusha under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation andthe Ministry of Culture, continued on May 13 in Lachin with aconcert program called "Predecessors and Successors".

Azernews reports that the festival broughtparticipants and guests together around the Hekari river. The"Predecessors and Successors" project was presented to the guestswho came to one of the most picturesque places of the city ofLachin. The concert program featured joint performances ofwell-known art masters of Azerbaijan with their children andstudents who continue their art. The project is based on keepingour national music, culture, and traditions alive.