Ex-Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi Dies Months After Cancer Diagnosis

- Live Mint) "Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha took to X, formerly Twitter, to share news about Sushil Kumar Modi's demise.“Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Sushil Modi ji is no more among us,” said Sinha Read: Sushil Kumar Modi, BJPs' strongman in Bihar, no more: A profile
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national President JP Nadda, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav and several others expressed condolences on the passing away of Modi.“I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Sushil Modi ji, my valuable colleague in the party and my friend for decades. He has played an invaluable role in the rise and success of BJP in Bihar,” said PM Modi in a post on X.Also Read: Sushil Kumar Modi dies: Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha says 'irreparable loss for the entire BJP'Union Minister Amit Shah said that from ABVP to BJP, Sushil ji adorned many important positions in the organization and government.“I am saddened by the news of the demise of our senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi ji. Today Bihar has lost a great pioneer of politics forever,” said Amit Shah, 72, was listed by the BJP as one of its star campaigners for Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, on April 3, Modi said he was diagnosed with cancer six months ago and had told everything to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding, he would not be participating in the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign Read: BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi battling cancer for past 6 months, says 'will not be part of Lok Sabha elections'BJP National President JP Nadda also expressed condolences and said that the news of the demise of Sushil Modi is extremely sad.“From the Vidhyarthi Parishad till now, we have worked together for the organization for a long time. Sushil Modi's entire life was dedicated to Bihar. His efforts have been very helpful in bringing Bihar out of jungle raj and putting it on the path of development. His absence is an irreparable loss for countless workers. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members,” JP Nadda said.“I am extremely saddened to hear the news of the untimely demise of respected Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji. May God provide strength to the family and well-wishers in this hour of grief,” said RJD Tejaswi Yadav in a post on X.
