With the participation of 3 Egyptian teams...the conclusion of the “Free Fire MEA Mid-Season Clash 2024”

(MENAFN- Spark) Egypt - Cairo, 13 May 2024 – Team “SKR” was crowned champion of the “Free Fire MEA Mid-Season Clash 2024” tournament, which was held last Saturday, May 11, 2024, and the grand finals stage of the tournament witnessed the height of excitement and enthusiasm during these finals. The Free Fire MEA Mid-Season Clash was divided into two thrilling stages, with the Lower Bracket that took place from April 20th to 27th, 2024, followed by the Upper Bracket held from May 3rd to 11th, 2024.



With this victory, Team “SKR” claimed a substantial share of the USD10,000 prize pool and earned the privilege of representing the MEA region at the prestigious Esports World Series 2024, set to be held in Saudi Arabia. With a staggering $1 million prize pool up for grabs. Below is the final standing of the Free Free MEA Mid-Season Clash Grand Finals on 11 May 2024:

1. SKR (Algeria): 269 points

2. INFERNO (Algeria): 260 points

3. VIKINGS (Egypt): 234 points

4. WASK (Morocco): 230 points

5. Dream E-Sports (Tunisia): 207points

6. SHIFT (Algeria): 197 points

7. TOP 12 (Morocco): 196 points

8. WANTED DZ (Algeria): 175 points

9. LA CAMORRA (Morocco): 174points

10. NAKAZAKI E-SPORTS (Algeria): 166 points



The Battle of 18 Best Free Fire Esports Teams of MEA Region

Free Free MEA Mid-Season Clash started with 18 teams vying for the title of Champion. Among them are emerging teams from the Top 6 of the Grand Finals Free Fire MEA Championship Spring 2024, along with 12 teams from Free Fire MEA League Season 7. Each team has showcased exceptional skill and determination, making the journey to the grand final nothing short of exhilarating.





From the Lower Bracket of the Free Fire MEA Mid-Season Clash, 4 teams have advanced to the Upper Bracket and compete against the Top 6 teams of the Free Fire MEA League Season 7 2023. The tournament follows an online tournament format, featuring six rounds for each match. Teams compete across three matches in each bracket/division. The team accumulating the highest cumulative points will be crowned the winner.



Egypt Team in The Top Three Final Standings

“VIKINGS”, “RASCAL EGY”, and “Vamos” are three Egyptian teams competing in the tournament, fighting to try to make the nation proud. However, only “VIKINGS” could make it into the Upper Bracket or the Grand Finals to challenge for the championship titles in a fierce battle against 10 best Free Fire teams in the MEA region. “VIKINGS” finished third with 234 points.



VIP IBO, The Captain of “VIKINGS” team said: "The level of competition in this tournament is unparalleled, but we thrive under pressure. We're here to make our mark and seize the opportunity to represent the MEA region on the global stage."





MENAFN13052024006113013295ID1108206289