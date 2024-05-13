(MENAFN- Baystreet) Arm Holdings To Launch First A.I. Chip In 2025: Reports

SunCar Jumps on Latest News SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SDA) saw its shares gain ground Monday. The firm, claiming to be“an innovative leader in cloud-based B2B auto services and auto e-insurance in China” announced an expanded partnership with Beijing Houji Insurance Brokerage Co., Ltd., a part of the renowned Xiaomi Corporation. This strategic alliance is set to transform the insurance industry, utilizing SunCar's advanced intelligent insurance service platform to provide innovative services in 14 cities across China.Building on the momentum of previous collaborations, this partnership with Beijing Houji demonstrates SunCar's ability to scale and advance within the insurance industry landscape through its technology. By integrating SunCar's state-of-the-art intelligent insurance platform, underpinned by robust cloud architecture, the initiative aims to blend online and offline insurance services seamlessly. This platform leverages cutting-edge big data and AI technologies to forge a dynamic insurance ecosystem, facilitating connections between insurance providers and enhancing the capabilities of intermediaries and agents.CEO Ye Zaichang commented, "We are thrilled to further enhance our collaboration with Xiaomi Group and Beijing Houji. This collaboration further extends our reach into 14 cities and deepens our commitment to revolutionizing the auto insurance landscape.Shares in SDA leaped 33 cents, or 4.4%, to $7.85.

